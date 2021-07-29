Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 197 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,616,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 558.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

