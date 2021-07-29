Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 574 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,485 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,514. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $140.49. 2,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,031. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.