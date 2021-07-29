Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 84,873 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,873 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $157,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 36,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,663. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.