Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 218,686 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,686 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $124,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.62.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.88. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.