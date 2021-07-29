Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $155,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3,763.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,037,000.

QUAL opened at $137.09 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.04.

