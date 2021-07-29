CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

CME stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,437. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

