Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 87.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $100,394,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

