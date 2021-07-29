$93.55 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce $93.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $97.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $387.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.60 million to $393.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $379.50 million, with estimates ranging from $376.70 million to $382.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE BHLB traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

