Investors Buy Large Volume of Summit Materials Put Options (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 518 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 896% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 32.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 59.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,365,000 after purchasing an additional 153,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

