Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.35

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.35 and last traded at $153.35, with a volume of 7700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,808,000 after purchasing an additional 227,083 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

