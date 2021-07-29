Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $116.06, but opened at $109.18. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $111.83, with a volume of 16,043 shares changing hands.

The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,387,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

