Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $116.06, but opened at $109.18. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $111.83, with a volume of 16,043 shares changing hands.
The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,387,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64.
About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
