Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. Impinj updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.080 EPS.

NASDAQ PI traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $43.88. 2,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,535. Impinj has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59.

Several analysts recently commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

