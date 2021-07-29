CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CNFN traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,663. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. CFN Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.