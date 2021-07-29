CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CNFN traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,663. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. CFN Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About CFN Enterprises
Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.