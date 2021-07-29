TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. TTM Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.370 EPS.

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

