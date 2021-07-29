TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. TTM Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.370 EPS.
Shares of TTMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
