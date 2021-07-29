Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Short Interest Update

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Town Sports International stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,816. Town Sports International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.