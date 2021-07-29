Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,038 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,281% compared to the typical daily volume of 220 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. 129,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

