American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.41. 52,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,300. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

