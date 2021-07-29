Columbia Asset Management Trims Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.39. 952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,025. The stock has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $185.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

