Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,776,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.73. The stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.74. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

