Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 13,482 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 66,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,629. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

