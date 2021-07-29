Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) PT at C$23.31

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st.

TSE:CCO traded up C$0.47 on Friday, hitting C$22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 310,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,376. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The firm has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a PE ratio of -228.27. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$26.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.60.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.2374251 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

