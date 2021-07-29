50,000 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Bought by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $625,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $14,925,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $497,000.

NASDAQ:PLMIU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,443. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

