Advisory Services Network LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.86. 25,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,745. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 114.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

