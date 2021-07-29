Ratan Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,892 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $86,143,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in US Foods by 112.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after buying an additional 2,507,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,706 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in US Foods by 13,228.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.21. 19,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

