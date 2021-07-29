Nia Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTLS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 19,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.38 and a beta of 0.55. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

