Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.22.

DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,333. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.54. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

