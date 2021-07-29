Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $208.59.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

