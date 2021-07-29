Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Position Raised by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 5.0% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brookfield Renewable worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,463. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

