Nia Impact Advisors LLC Increases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,725 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for about 1.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.97. 9,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.62. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SPLK. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.