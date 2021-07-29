Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. TPI Composites makes up about 2.3% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of TPI Composites worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 5,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.66.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

