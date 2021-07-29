Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up 2.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Etsy by 3,076.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Etsy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Truist reduced their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.20. 49,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.95. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

