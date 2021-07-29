Ratan Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,860 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 2.3% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,296,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

