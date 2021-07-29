Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of RLLMF traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

