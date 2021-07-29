Sierra Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 46,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.