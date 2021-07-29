Sierra Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,542,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,992 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $78,487,000 after buying an additional 770,319 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $44.77. 1,602,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,296,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

