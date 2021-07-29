HNP Capital LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.26. 102,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.21 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

