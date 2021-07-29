Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 27,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 320,972 shares.The stock last traded at $14.14 and had previously closed at $13.89.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKL)
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.
Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.