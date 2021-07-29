Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 27,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 320,972 shares.The stock last traded at $14.14 and had previously closed at $13.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

