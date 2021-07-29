Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post $94.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $54.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $399.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.28 million to $420.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $577.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $425,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 284 shares of company stock valued at $453,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,479.26. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,048. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,515.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

