Sierra Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,621 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,403. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $107.09.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

