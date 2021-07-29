Sierra Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,698,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,435,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $7,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.79. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.