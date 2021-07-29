Bleichroeder LP Invests $150,000 in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $2,284,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

ROCRU remained flat at $$10.28 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,165. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.