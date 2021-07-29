Sierra Capital LLC Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $$50.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 412,161 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80.

