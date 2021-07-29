Bleichroeder LP Buys New Shares in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Bleichroeder LP owned 0.82% of Qumu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

QUMU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,721. Qumu Co. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 96.16% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

