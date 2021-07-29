$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.05. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 189.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $38.11. 460,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,974,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.