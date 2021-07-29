Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.22. 19,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,703. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.00.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

