Sierra Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,521 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.90. 546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,095. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $256.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.82.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.