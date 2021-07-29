Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Stake Decreased by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP lowered its holdings in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,073,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,095 shares during the quarter. Intellicheck accounts for about 2.9% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned 0.11% of Intellicheck worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $166.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. Analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

