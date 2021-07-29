Intrust Bank NA Sells 496 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.47.

Five9 stock traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.89. 48,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.05 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.57.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

