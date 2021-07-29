Intrust Bank NA Purchases 69 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Pool by 35.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,211 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $471.10. 789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,977. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $478.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.