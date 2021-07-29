Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in July

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
BTEAF stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
About Bénéteau
